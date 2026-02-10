Family of 3 found dead in locked house in Surat
India
A heartbreaking scene unfolded in Surat's Lalgate area, where a family—Faiz Ahmed, his wife Mubina, and their son Noman—were found dead in their locked apartment on Tuesday morning.
Police believe a gas leak may have caused their deaths, as there were signs of suffocation and the doors were locked from inside.
Police probing all angles
Police and forensic teams are focusing on whether a gas leak from the AC or geyser was to blame, especially since officers noticed a suffocating feeling near those appliances.
They're also checking if food poisoning played any role. Blood samples and other evidence are being tested to confirm what really happened.
