Faridabad factory blast: 42 injured, including 3 police officers
India
A huge blast at the Kalkaji Lubricants factory in Faridabad left 42 people hurt, including three police officers.
Preliminary findings suggest a short circuit caused sparks that came into contact with chemical-filled drums, triggering the blast, and the fire spread quickly because of all the oil and chemicals around.
Ten people are in critical condition.
Authorities investigating possible safety rule violations
Firefighters acted fast with seven fire trucks to control the blaze, and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals.
Police helping with rescues were also among those hurt.
Now, authorities are investigating whether the factory followed proper safety rules, and they're questioning the owner and staff about possible lapses.