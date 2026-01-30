Faridabad man carries wife's body on pushcart after hospital denies hearse India Jan 30, 2026

In Faridabad, Jhunjhun had to take his wife Anuradha Devi's body home on a pushcart after Badshah Khan Civil Hospital reportedly refused him a hearse or ambulance.

Anuradha, who had been fighting tuberculosis for months, passed away on Wednesday.

With all his savings spent on her treatment and private transport costing ₹700—more than he could manage—Jhunjhun was left with no choice but to find his own way.