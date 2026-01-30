Faridabad man carries wife's body on pushcart after hospital denies hearse
In Faridabad, Jhunjhun had to take his wife Anuradha Devi's body home on a pushcart after Badshah Khan Civil Hospital reportedly refused him a hearse or ambulance.
Anuradha, who had been fighting tuberculosis for months, passed away on Wednesday.
With all his savings spent on her treatment and private transport costing ₹700—more than he could manage—Jhunjhun was left with no choice but to find his own way.
Probe launched into hospital's response
After videos of the incident spread online, health officials ordered an inquiry into how the hospital handled Jhunjhun's request.
The Principal Medical Officer said they'll reach out to him directly for details.
Meanwhile, a senior official clarified that Red Cross hearse vans are available and promised to check if there were lapses in providing help.
The case has sparked new questions about access to basic services at government hospitals.