Farmer hires nine dogs, three guards to protect rare mangoes

These mango trees are similar to the ones bearing Taiyo No Tamago, a Japanese variety of mango

A farmer in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur has hired three security guards and nine dogs to secure trees bearing a rare variety of mangoes that are worth around Rs. 21,000 per fruit. These trees are similar to the ones bearing Taiyo No Tamago, a Japanese variety of mango, which is among the costliest fruits in the world and is grown in a controlled environment.

Trees

'There are only three-four fruits on 50 mango trees'

Jabalpur resident Sankalp Singh Parihar said there are 1,100 mango trees on his 12-acre farm at Chargawan Road, and of these, 50 belong to a breed similar to Taiyo No Tamago. "There are only three to four fruits on these 50 trees at present. To secure these trees, we have pressed into service three guards and nine dogs including six German Shepherds," Parihar said.

Security

One piece of this variety once fetched Rs. 2.70 lakh

A trader had offered Rs. 21,000 for a single fruit, the orchardist claimed, adding that an internet search had revealed that one piece of this variety of mango was earlier sold at Rs. 2.70 lakh. Parihar said he has stepped up the security at the farm, after an attempt was made to steal the mangoes.

Information

Want to develop an orchard of the rare mangoes: Parihar

Five years ago, Parihar brought 100 saplings of six mango varieties, unknown to him, from Chennai for Rs. 2.5 lakh. Of these, 52 trees have survived. "My intention is not to sell fruits of this rare variety, but to develop orchard of them," he said.

Mangoes

Taiyo No Tamago mangoes are most expensive in the world

Taiyo No Tamago (egg of the sun) is a special Japanese variety of mango which is grown in a controlled environment in Japan and is among the most expensive in the world. The fruit is dark red on the outside and has a fleshy deep yellow interior. These mangoes are rich in antioxidants, folic acid, and beta-carotene.