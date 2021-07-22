Home / News / India News / Farmers set to protest at Jantar Mantar today, security upped
Farmers set to protest at Jantar Mantar today, security upped

Sagar Malik
Last updated on Jul 22, 2021, 10:25 am
Farmers set to protest at Jantar Mantar today, security upped
Farmers will go to the Jantar Mantar today to protest against the new farm laws.

Hundreds of farmers will protest at Delhi's iconic Jantar Mantar today against the central government's three new agricultural laws. They were granted permission to hold the demonstrations by the Delhi Police and the Delhi government earlier this week. Meanwhile, security arrangements have been beefed up at several borders of the national capital. Here are more details on this.

200 farmers will protest daily until August 9

Nearly 200 representatives of several farmers' bodies will go to the Jantar Mantar daily from today to August 9. They will hold demonstrations from 11 am to 5 pm, farmers' leaders have said. Security arrangements have been tightened at the Singhu border, where farmers will gather today from various protest sites so as to travel to Jantar Mantar.

What is the farmers' protest all about?

Thousands of farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders to protest against three new agricultural laws. They are demanding a complete withdrawal of the laws and multiple rounds of discussions between them and the government have failed to end the agitation. The Centre says the reforms will uplift farmers, while they argue that the laws will make them vulnerable to big corporates.

What are the new laws?

The controversial laws are - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

