Farmers' union to protest against India-US trade deal
India
The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) is planning nationwide protests after India and the US announced a new trade deal earlier this month.
The agreement will lower tariffs on several American farm products.
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has called for effigy burnings of PM Modi and President Trump in villages, saying the deal could hurt Indian farmers.
Farmers fear loss of livelihood
Farmers worry that cheaper, subsidized US imports could crash prices and threaten their income.
The government says some tariff cuts — notably the elimination of certain intermediate agricultural/food-processing inputs — will be phased, giving time to adapt.
Still, critics argue rural livelihoods could be at risk if farmers aren't properly consulted before such big changes.