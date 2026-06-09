Fathima Thahliya lights nilavilakku at Kozhikode launch, ulama oppose ritual India Jun 09, 2026

Fathima Thahliya, the first woman MLA from IUML in Perambra, got people talking after she lit a traditional nilavilakku (lamp) at a restaurant launch in Kozhikode.

Some religious leaders criticized her, saying Muslims shouldn't take part in non-Islamic rituals.

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama clarified that lighting a lamp for practical reasons is fine, but doing it as a ritual isn't okay according to Islamic beliefs.