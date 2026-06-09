Fathima Thahliya lights nilavilakku at Kozhikode launch, ulama oppose ritual
Fathima Thahliya, the first woman MLA from IUML in Perambra, got people talking after she lit a traditional nilavilakku (lamp) at a restaurant launch in Kozhikode.
Some religious leaders criticized her, saying Muslims shouldn't take part in non-Islamic rituals.
Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama clarified that lighting a lamp for practical reasons is fine, but doing it as a ritual isn't okay according to Islamic beliefs.
Netizens back Fathima Thahliya, Perambra victory
Social media users responded supportively, many supported Thahliya, arguing that the gesture was not against Islam and pointing out that similar lamps are found in mosques and dargahs too.
Her win was also historic: she broke the left's long hold on Perambra by defeating CPM veteran TP Ramakrishnan, ending CPM dominance in Perambra.