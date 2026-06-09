Fauzia Khan seeks Supreme Court review of CBSE language policy
Dr. Fauzia Khan, a former Maharashtra minister and educationist, is asking the Supreme Court to review CBSE's new three-language policy for Class nine students starting July 2026.
The rule says students must study at least two Indian languages, but Khan feels this is unfair and doesn't match what the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 really intended.
Fauzia Khan warns, CBSE defends policy
Khan's main concern is that making Hindi mandatory in southern states and Sanskrit in northern ones could sideline local languages and cultures.
She worries this move might make things less diverse.
Meanwhile, CBSE says the policy supports multilingualism and lets schools offer foreign languages as extra options.
For now, students will use Class six textbooks for their third language until new books are ready.