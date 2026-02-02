Finance Commission recommends ₹3.56 lakh crore fund for urban bodies

Special fund for wastewater issues in fast-growing cities

A special ₹56,100 crore fund is set aside for fixing wastewater issues in fast-growing cities like Pune, Jaipur, and Lucknow—think better drainage and cleaner water.

There's also an extra push (₹10,000 crore) for areas shifting from rural to urban status.

These changes matter because poor urban planning can literally be deadly—as seen in Indore's recent water contamination tragedy.

The new rules will also make city finances more transparent with digital tax systems and audits, helping your city keep up with rapid growth through 2031.