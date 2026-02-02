Finance Commission recommends ₹3.56 lakh crore fund for urban bodies
The 16th Finance Commission just proposed a huge ₹3.56 lakh crore fund for urban local bodies from 2026 to 2031—a jump from the earlier 36% share to 45%.
The plan includes a basic grant of ₹2.32 lakh crore and a performance-based grant of ₹54,032 crore, aiming to help cities grow smarter and cleaner.
Special fund for wastewater issues in fast-growing cities
A special ₹56,100 crore fund is set aside for fixing wastewater issues in fast-growing cities like Pune, Jaipur, and Lucknow—think better drainage and cleaner water.
There's also an extra push (₹10,000 crore) for areas shifting from rural to urban status.
These changes matter because poor urban planning can literally be deadly—as seen in Indore's recent water contamination tragedy.
The new rules will also make city finances more transparent with digital tax systems and audits, helping your city keep up with rapid growth through 2031.