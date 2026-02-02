Finance Commission recommends ₹3.56L cr fund for urban bodies
India
Big news for India's cities: the 16th Finance Commission just suggested a massive ₹3.56 lakh crore fund for urban local bodies for the five fiscal years 2026-27 to 2030-31—more than twice what was given last time.
The plan, presented in Parliament, aims to help cities handle growing populations and modern challenges.
Funding boost for cities
This funding bump means more money will go directly to city improvements—think better water supply, sanitation, and upgraded infrastructure.
There's also a special push to fix drainage and wastewater systems in mid-sized cities, plus incentives for merging nearby villages into urban areas to make governance smoother.
It's all about making urban life cleaner, more efficient, and ready for the future as India keeps growing.