IRCTC brings a 'fishy affair' on banks of Rupnarayan river
India

IRCTC brings a 'fishy affair' on banks of Rupnarayan river

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Jul 17, 2021
IRCTC brings a 'fishy affair' on banks of Rupnarayan river
The IRCTC has organized a day-long tour from Kolkata to Kolaghat for a gastronomical treat on the banks of the Rupnarayan river

Monsoon ushers in relief from the hot and humid summers everywhere, and for Bengalis it also brings with it a silver lining on their plates in the form of the delectable Hilsa fish, usually savored steamed, smoked, deep-fried, or with mustard paste. The IRCTC has organized a day-long tour from Kolkata to Kolaghat for a gastronomical treat on the banks of the Rupnarayan river.

In this article
Details

The first day trip will be held on July 25

The day-long tour has been organized in an attempt to cash in on this fervent love for the seasonal delight with an unlimited supply of Hilsa, locally referred to as Ilish. The first such day trip will be held on July 25 with a maximum of 20 tourists, IRCTC eastern zonal head Debasish Chanda said.

Schedule

Visitors will be taken to Kolaghat in luxury mini buses

"Visitors will be taken to the banks of the Rupnarayan river in luxury mini buses, which will depart from Esplanade at 10:30 am. They will be offered a light snack during the travel," he said. On reaching Kolaghat, which is around 75 km from Kolkata, each of them will be offered a welcome drink.

Journey

Visitors will be given a tour of Radha Madhav temple

A sumptuous lunch will be waiting for them, where various preparations of the silver-scaled fish will be on offer. The spread will include "Ilish pulao" and "Bhapa ilish" among other items, Chanda said. On the return journey, the visitors will also be given a tour of the Radha Madhav temple and author Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's house at Deulti, he noted.

Information

The trip will cost Rs. 2,999 per person

The trip will cost Rs. 2,999 per person, the IRCTC official said. "As of now, we have zeroed in on four dates for conducting the tour -- July 25, August 8, August 22, and September 5," Chanda added.

