Five teens arrested after stabbing over online photo in Delhi

Where things stand now

The victim was first taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, then shifted for advanced care.

After he and his brother-in-law gave statements, police quickly tracked down and apprehended all five minors.

They're being handled under the Juvenile Justice Act while police review CCTV footage, analyze evidence, and dig into digital clues.

The case has sparked fresh worries about youth violence and how young people behave online.