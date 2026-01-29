Five teens arrested after stabbing over online photo in Delhi
Five minors, all aged between 16 and 17, were apprehended for stabbing a 27-year-old man near Shastri Nagar Metro Station in Delhi.
The attack happened after one of the teens allegedly got upset about the victim posting a photo of his cousin online.
The victim is seriously injured and currently being treated at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.
Where things stand now
The victim was first taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, then shifted for advanced care.
After he and his brother-in-law gave statements, police quickly tracked down and apprehended all five minors.
They're being handled under the Juvenile Justice Act while police review CCTV footage, analyze evidence, and dig into digital clues.
The case has sparked fresh worries about youth violence and how young people behave online.