Foggy mornings and cold wave ahead for North India

Why bother?

If you're heading out early or commuting, keep in mind that visibility could drop sharply thanks to the dense fog—so travel might get tricky.

On top of that, a cold wave is set to linger in some areas with temperatures dipping below normal.

And heads up: another Western Disturbance is moving in from January 30 night and could bring rain, snow and gusty winds to the northwest by February 1-2.

Stay warm and plan ahead!