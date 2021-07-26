Home / News / India News / Former BSF chief, Arvind Kejriwal's aide feature on Pegasus list
India

Former BSF chief, Arvind Kejriwal's aide feature on Pegasus list

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Jul 26, 2021, 06:00 pm
Former BSF chief, Arvind Kejriwal's aide feature on Pegasus list
Former chief of the BSF and Delhi CM's former aide were among potential targets for surveillance.

The former chief of the Border Security Force (BSF), a senior Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer, a retired Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) officer, and two former Army officials were among potential targets for surveillance through the Pegasus spyware, The Wire reported on Monday. Other targets included Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's former aide and an official from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

In this article
Details

Ex-BSF chief's number allegedly included in 2018

Former BSF Director General KK Sharma.

Former BSF Director General KK Sharma's phone number was placed on the list of targets one month after his controversial attendance at an event in Kolkata in 2018. The event was organized by an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The Trinamool Congress in West Bengal had then demanded a probe into matter.

Targets

ED Joint Director Rajeshwar Singh also on the list

The numbers of ED Joint Director Rajeshwar Singh and his family members were also chosen for possible tapping between 2017 and 2019, according to The Wire. Singh has investigated cases such as the 2G spectrum allocation scam. He grabbed headlines in 2018 when the government removed top officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation as he was considered a key part of that controversy.

Details

Arvind Kejriwal's former aide VK Jain targeted

The list also includes the phone number of VK Jain, a former IAS officer who was once one of the chief consultants of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The number was reportedly added in 2018. Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party's spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj is today expected to address a press conference on the alleged inclusion of Jain's number in the database.

Mukul Dev

Army officer who criticized government also tracked

Colonel Mukul Dev (retired), a former Army officer who has criticized the central government on various issues related to the Armed forces, was also a target for surveillance in 2019. "I have been victimized by this government in every possible manner for fighting for the welfare of the Armed forces. This is the state of the present government," Dev said, according to Hindustan Times.

Information

BSF commandant Jagdish Mathani, others included too

Others who may have been targeted using the spyware include BSF commandant Jagdish Mathani, retired R&AW officer Jitendra Kumar Ojha, Colonel Amit Kumar (retired), and a senior official of the NITI Aayog, according to The Wire.

Context

What is the Pegasus controversy all about?

A list of 50,000 mobile numbers was released earlier this month by a consortium of media organizations around the world. It contained numbers of over 300 Indian government officials, Opposition leaders, activists, and journalists, who were allegedly tracked. NSO Group, the Israeli company which has developed the spyware, says it only supplies the product to government clients for control of crime and terrorism.

Developments

Indian government, NSO Group deny allegations of snooping

Meanwhile, the Indian government has denied any involvement in the scandal, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah calling it a report "by disrupters for the obstructers." The NSO Group has also rubbished the allegations, saying the released list is not related to the Pegasus spyware. Opposition parties across India have been calling for an investigation into the scandal.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Mehul Choksi claims he was abducted, thrashed by RAW agents

Latest News

India to miss July vaccination target over low COVAXIN supply

India

'Ek Duaa' review: Heart was at right place, disappointing execution

Entertainment

Veteran Kannada actress Abhinaya Sharade Jayanthi passes away at 76

Entertainment

Ahead of launch, Micromax IN 2b's design, color variants revealed

Technology

Mehul Choksi claims he was abducted, thrashed by RAW agents

India

Latest India News

Coronavirus: New cases in United States surpass India's once again

India

Doctor tweeted this picture moments before dying in Himachal landslide

India

Most parts of Gujarat witness heavy rains; 56 roads closed

India

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Army pays tributes to its soldiers

India

Nine tourists killed in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Related News

Here's what Amnesty really said about the Pegasus controversy

India

Shashi Tharoor rules out JPC probe on Pegasus scandal

Politics

Pegasus: Amnesty says never claimed leaked numbers were actually hacked

India

Pegasus row: Shiv Sena demands Parliamentary probe; blames Centre

Politics

Arvind Kejriwal News

Delhi BJP stages protest near Kejriwal's residence over water crisis

Delhi

DDA razed church, Delhi government has no control: Kejriwal

Delhi

Delhi government to identify children orphaned during pandemic through survey

Delhi

Delhi launches financial assistance scheme for families of COVID-19 victims

India

AAP workers protest outside Punjab CM's house, Bhagwant Mann detained

Politics
Trending Topics