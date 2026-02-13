Former Tamil Nadu minister booked for illegal sand mining
Former Tamil Nadu Minister M.R. Vijayabaskar has been booked for illegally possessing 12 units of river sand, after police found the undocumented sand at his home in Karur on land owned by his wife, Vijayalakshmi.
The complaint came from a local village officer, and he did not produce receipts for having purchased the sand.
Vijayabaskar says this is all political
Vijayabaskar says this is all political—he claims the case was foisted against him and is an attempt by the DMK to stifle his voice.
He's planning to challenge the case in court, saying he will approach the competent court to get the FIR quashed.
This isn't his first run-in with the law; he was already out on bail for earlier land grab cases and required to appear daily before the CBCID office and Vangal police station.