Former Union Minister Narayan Rane hospitalized in Mumbai

Rane's political journey and significance

Rane's career has taken him from Shiv Sena to Congress, and then to founding his own party before merging with BJP in 2019.

He's held big roles—like Maharashtra's Chief Minister in 1999 and Union Minister for MSMEs until June 2024.

Known for his influence in the Konkan region, Rane's impact on Maharashtra politics is still felt, even as he hints at retirement.