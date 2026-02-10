Former Union Minister Narayan Rane hospitalized in Mumbai
Narayan Rane, a senior BJP MP and former Union Minister, was admitted to Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday after feeling unwell. Doctors recommended the move for further care.
At 73, Rane has kept a low profile since his 2024 Lok Sabha win and recently mentioned he might step away from politics to focus on family business.
Rane's political journey and significance
Rane's career has taken him from Shiv Sena to Congress, and then to founding his own party before merging with BJP in 2019.
He's held big roles—like Maharashtra's Chief Minister in 1999 and Union Minister for MSMEs until June 2024.
Known for his influence in the Konkan region, Rane's impact on Maharashtra politics is still felt, even as he hints at retirement.