Chhattisgarh: Four children killed in lightning strike in Jashpur district

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 06, 2021, 06:04 pm
In a tragic incident, four children, two of them siblings, were allegedly killed in a lightning strike at a village in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, the police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Pahad Toli village under Narayanpur Police Station limits of the district, located around 400 km away from the state's capital Raipur, on Monday, an official said.

Quote

Bodies of two children were fished out from a dam

While bodies of Rajkumari (3) and Anuj (5) were found in a field on the banks of a dam in the village's outskirts late on Monday evening, Akash (7) and Sundari (4) were fished out from the dam on Tuesday morning, according to the official.

Incident

Families spotted bodies of two children near the dam

"The children had gone to play near the dam and when they did not return home in the evening, their families started looking for them," the official said, adding that Rajkumari and Akash were siblings. "When the families spotted bodies of two children near the dam, they alerted the police, following which a search was launched for the other two," he said.

Death

Children were apparently playing on the banks of the dam

The bodies of the other two children were later fished out from the dam by divers, according to the official. "Prima facie, it seems like the children were playing on the banks of the dam and after lightning struck them, two died on the spot, while the others fell into the water," he said.

Similar incident

Similar lightning strike incidents killed three people in UP earlier

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered in this connection," the official added. In a similar incident reported last month, three people were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh. The first incident reported the death of a couple from Rampur Jeevan village. In the second incident, a 28-year-old man died in Gauspur Budhja village.

Trending Topics