Four Delhi fires cause injuries, major blaze in Seelampur market
Delhi saw four separate fires between May 22 and 23, causing injuries and heavy property loss.
The biggest one hit Seelampur's furniture market late Friday night: combustible materials made it spread fast, so firefighters had to bring in 25 engines.
Tensions ran high as some locals, frustrated by what they felt was a slow response, reportedly threw stones at a fire truck, injuring a firefighter when a tin shed collapsed.
Ajeet Nagar gas leak burns child
In Ajeet Nagar on Saturday afternoon, a gas cylinder leak set off another fire that seriously burned the child.
Four patrolling police officers noticed the fire and rushed inside to rescue the family.
Meanwhile, Kingsway Camp saw goods destroyed in a footwear showroom blaze (luckily no injuries), and earlier that day two workers were hurt by an explosion from a compressor installed on the wall of a cable factory on GT Karnal Road.