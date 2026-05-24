Four Delhi fires cause injuries, major blaze in Seelampur market

Ajeet Nagar gas leak burns child

In Ajeet Nagar on Saturday afternoon, a gas cylinder leak set off another fire that seriously burned the child.

Four patrolling police officers noticed the fire and rushed inside to rescue the family.

Meanwhile, Kingsway Camp saw goods destroyed in a footwear showroom blaze (luckily no injuries), and earlier that day two workers were hurt by an explosion from a compressor installed on the wall of a cable factory on GT Karnal Road.