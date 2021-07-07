UP: Four held for duping people by promising Army jobs

UP: Four men dupe people to the tune of over Rs. 1 crore in Shahjahanpur

Four men were arrested in the Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh Wednesday for allegedly duping people on false assurances of getting them jobs in the Army, police said. "Bhupendra Singh, Kamlesh Singh, Prabhat, and Kuldeep Singh were arrested after a complaint against them. They duped people to the tune of over Rs. 1 crore in the district," Superintendent of Police (SP) S Anand said.

Complaint

There was no recruitment in the Army: Complainant

Anand said on June 30, one Nabe Hasan gave a complaint at the Tilhar Police Station alleging that Bhupendra Singh took Rs. 3.70 lakh from him for a job in the Indian Army. The complainant alleged that when there was no recruitment in the Army, he asked the accused for his money, which he arranged by selling land, but the latter refused to oblige.

Details

Fake appointment letters, laptops seized; detailed probe underway

An FIR was lodged on the basis of the complaint at the Tilhar Police Station on July 4 and the four accused were arrested, the SP said. The police seized fake appointment letters, caste certificates, laptops, and fake walkie-talkie sets from the possession. A detailed probe is on and the police are trying to arrest other members of the gang.

Interrogation

Gang's kingpin, Abhishek, appointed the accused as his agents: SP

During interrogation, the SP said, the accused told cops that one Abhishek of Bhind was the kingpin of the gang who appointed them as his agents in Shahjhanpur. They used to take Rs. 5-6 lakh from a candidate promising him a job in the Indian Army and sent Rs. 3 lakh of it to Abhishek, who arranged the candidate's fake physical test, Anand said.