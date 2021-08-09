Four held in Bihar for human sacrifice

The mutilated body of the eight-year-old child was spotted at a secluded spot last week

Police in Bihar's Munger on Monday claimed to have cracked the case of a girl's gruesome murder with the arrest of four persons, a sorcerer who had ordered human sacrifice, a villager who fell into the black magic trap, and two others who helped perform the heinous act. The mutilated body of the eight-year-old child was spotted at a secluded spot last week.

Information

Initially, it was suspected that the minor was raped

The child's both eyes were gouged out and injury marks on her private parts gave rise to a suspicion that she was raped. Post-mortem report, however, did not confirm rape but the probe unearthed spine-chilling details.

Sacrifice

Tantric suggested a girl's sacrifice to avert accused's wife's miscarriage

Munger Superintendent of Police JJ Reddy said that one of the accused, Dilip Kumar, a resident of Padham village in Naya Ramnagar Police Station area, was told by self-styled tantric Parwez Alam that he needs to sacrifice a girl to avert his wife's miscarriage. Kumar's wife had conceived after trying unsuccessfully for several years and the couple attributed the same to Alam's magical powers.

Suggestion

Woman was told to wear amulet consecrated with girl's blood

The tantric told the couple that the expectant mother needs to wear an amulet consecrated with the blood and eyes of a virgin girl. Dilip consulted co-villager Tanveer Alam, who had introduced the couple to the sorcerer, and Dashrath, who resided in a nearby village called Pharda. Dashrath had said he could make arrangements for the sacrifice at his poultry farm.

Arrest

Girl was abducted last Thursday while she was returning home

Accordingly, the girl was picked up last Thursday while she was returning home after delivering lunch to her fisherman father along the banks of the Ganges. "After performing the gut-wrenching act, the trio met the sorcerer in Khagaria who made an amulet which Dilip's wife wore around her neck," said the SP. "Besides Dilip, we have arrested Tanveer, Dashrath, and the sorcerer," he added.