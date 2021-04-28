Maharashtra: Fire at hospital kills four patients, 20 others rescued

Written by Shalini Ojha Twitter Last updated on Apr 29, 2021, 12:40 am

In an extremely tragic incident, at least four patients died after a fire broke out at a private hospital in Thane's Mumbra. Nearly 20 patients were rescued from the healthcare facility.

Reportedly, there were no COVID-19 patients recuperating there.

This incident comes less than a week after a fire at another hospital in Maharashtra killed 15 coronavirus patients.

Here's more.

What happened

Fire broke out at around 3:40 am

The fire broke out at the Prime Criticare Hospital in Kaus, Mumbra, at around 3:40 am. Immediately, three fire engines and five ambulances were rushed to the spot.

Though the blaze has been contained, the cause of the fire wasn't known at the time of publishing.

Of the 20 patients rescued, six were recuperating at the intensive care unit (ICU).

Details

Ex-gratia for victims' families and injured has been announced

An official revealed that the first floor of the hospital was destroyed.

Maharashtra Minister and MLA Jitendra Awhad informed that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been informed about the tragedy.

The families of those who died will get Rs. 5 lakh compensation each, while the injured will get Rs. 1 lakh, reports NDTV.

A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the incident.

Twitter Post

Looking back

Fire at Vijay Vallabh Hospital was preceded by explosion

Notably, the fire that had taken 15 lives last week was sparked at the Vijay Vallabh Hospital in Virar. The blaze was preceded by an explosion in the AC unit of the ICU.

Subsequently, the Thackeray government ordered a probe into the tragedy.

On Sunday, the Crime Branch had arrested two directors, Dr. Shailesh Pathak and Dr. Dilip Shah, for negligence.