Home / News / India News / Maharashtra: Fire at hospital kills four patients, 20 others rescued
India

Maharashtra: Fire at hospital kills four patients, 20 others rescued

Written by
Shalini Ojha
Last updated on Apr 29, 2021, 12:40 am
Maharashtra: Fire at hospital kills four patients, 20 others rescued

In an extremely tragic incident, at least four patients died after a fire broke out at a private hospital in Thane's Mumbra. Nearly 20 patients were rescued from the healthcare facility.

Reportedly, there were no COVID-19 patients recuperating there.

This incident comes less than a week after a fire at another hospital in Maharashtra killed 15 coronavirus patients.

Here's more.

In this article
What happened

Fire broke out at around 3:40 am

The fire broke out at the Prime Criticare Hospital in Kaus, Mumbra, at around 3:40 am. Immediately, three fire engines and five ambulances were rushed to the spot.

Though the blaze has been contained, the cause of the fire wasn't known at the time of publishing.

Of the 20 patients rescued, six were recuperating at the intensive care unit (ICU).

Details

Ex-gratia for victims' families and injured has been announced

An official revealed that the first floor of the hospital was destroyed.

Maharashtra Minister and MLA Jitendra Awhad informed that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been informed about the tragedy.

The families of those who died will get Rs. 5 lakh compensation each, while the injured will get Rs. 1 lakh, reports NDTV.

A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the incident.

Twitter Post

Here are the visuals from the spot

Looking back

Fire at Vijay Vallabh Hospital was preceded by explosion

Notably, the fire that had taken 15 lives last week was sparked at the Vijay Vallabh Hospital in Virar. The blaze was preceded by an explosion in the AC unit of the ICU.

Subsequently, the Thackeray government ordered a probe into the tragedy.

On Sunday, the Crime Branch had arrested two directors, Dr. Shailesh Pathak and Dr. Dilip Shah, for negligence.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Coronavirus: Why is India facing an oxygen shortage?
Latest News
NewsBytes Briefing: Intel should be worried of Apple, and more
Science
Apple Music introduces new feature with 100 city-focused music charts
Entertainment
Realme X7 Pro gets early access to Realme UI 2.0
Science
Here's how Apple is going after Facebook, Google's bottomlines
Business
Truecaller makes it easier to contact designated Indian COVID-19 hospitals
Science
Latest India News
Coronavirus: Maharashtra lockdown curbs extended by another 15 days
India
Covishield price reduced to Rs. 300 for states: Adar Poonawalla
India
85-year-old gives up hospital bed for 40-year-old, dies at home
India
COVID-19 lockdown in Goa till Monday morning; essential services allowed
India
Maharashtra: Vaccine shortage leaves hopefuls fuming and frustrated
India
Trending Topics