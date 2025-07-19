Next Article
Four young men killed in Kanker car accident
A devastating accident on a bridge in Kanker, Chhattisgarh, left four young men dead and two others injured early Saturday morning.
The car slammed into a concrete barrier around 1:30am and burst into flames while traveling from Keshkal to Kanker.
Those who lost their lives were Dipak Maravi (19), Suraj Uike (19), Yuvraj Sori (24), and Hemant Sori (20).
Survivors being treated at local hospital
The two survivors, Pritam Netam and Prithviraj Salam, are being treated at a local hospital.
Police say all six people in the car had been drinking before the crash.
Authorities have started an investigation to figure out exactly what caused the collision and fire, with emergency teams responding quickly to help the victims and secure evidence at the scene.