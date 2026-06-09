Fourteen Kuki men released in Manipur and 6 Naga missing
India
14 Kuki men who were abducted on May 13 have finally been released by Naga groups in Manipur.
The release happened at Taphou Kuki village. But the story isn't over: six Naga men allegedly taken by Kuki groups are still missing.
Thadou Baptist leaders' killing sparked kidnappings
This all started after three church leaders from the Thadou Baptist Association were killed on May 13, sparking a cycle of kidnappings between the two communities.
The 14 Kuki men were held as leverage, with Naga groups demanding their own missing people be returned, a claim that Kuki representatives deny.
Even though everyone released had no physical injuries, tensions between the communities remain high.