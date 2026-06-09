Fourteen Kuki men released in Manipur and 6 Naga missing

Thadou Baptist leaders' killing sparked kidnappings

This all started after three church leaders from the Thadou Baptist Association were killed on May 13, sparking a cycle of kidnappings between the two communities.

The 14 Kuki men were held as leverage, with Naga groups demanding their own missing people be returned, a claim that Kuki representatives deny.

Even though everyone released had no physical injuries, tensions between the communities remain high.