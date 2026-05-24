Fresh AIIMS autopsy begins for Twisha Sharma in Bhopal

Samarth Singh held as SIT investigates

Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, is in police custody as the Special Investigation Team digs into his actions around her death, including a mysterious 10-day disappearance and allegations of harassment.

Police are also looking at a suspicious ₹7 lakh transaction and strained ties between Twisha and Singh's family.

The second autopsy could be key to figuring out what really happened.