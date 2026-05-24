Fresh AIIMS autopsy begins for Twisha Sharma in Bhopal
India
A new autopsy is underway for Twisha Sharma, who died on May 12 after her family pushed back against the first autopsy results.
A five-member AIIMS forensic team in Bhopal, led by Dr. Millo, started the fresh examination on May 23 to help clear up unanswered questions.
Samarth Singh held as SIT investigates
Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, is in police custody as the Special Investigation Team digs into his actions around her death, including a mysterious 10-day disappearance and allegations of harassment.
Police are also looking at a suspicious ₹7 lakh transaction and strained ties between Twisha and Singh's family.
The second autopsy could be key to figuring out what really happened.