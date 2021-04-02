Amid COVID-19 surge, fresh restrictions in Pune, Chhattisgarh, Punjab

In neighboring Mumbai too, the authorities have imposed various measures, including conducting random COVID-19 tests on people in public spaces like malls and bus stations. "We have been appealing to people since last March but they are showing carelessness," the city's Mayor Kishori Pednekar said.
Separately, the government in Gujarat has extended the night curfew restrictions in four major cities by another two weeks. Hence, the night curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot will continue until April 15.