Gadchiroli police demolish 44 Maoist memorials in major breakthrough
Gadchiroli police and security forces just pulled off a massive operation, demolishing 44 Maoist memorials that were set up in remote villages to intimidate locals.
This move is part of an ongoing push to end the Maoist presence in the area.
Teams combed through forested areas
Teams made up of bomb squads, CRPF units, and local police searched through various forest areas within the jurisdiction of 15 posts and sub-posts, focusing on places like Etapalli and Hedri where most memorials were found.
The action targeted known Maoist strongholds.
SP Neelotpal says fear of Maoists is diminishing
Superintendent of Police Neelotpal says they're committed to keeping up these operations.
A police release said the fear of Maoists in the minds of ordinary citizens is visibly diminishing.
It's a big step forward for safety in the region.