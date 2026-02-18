Galgotias University booted from summit over 'robodog' lie
Galgotias University was asked to leave the India AI Impact Summit 2026 after a professor claimed their team built a robotic dog named Orion.
Social media quickly pointed out that "Orion" was actually the Unitree Go2, a ready-made robot from China, not an in-house creation.
Orion was actually Unitree Go2, a ready-made robot
On February 17, Professor Neha Singh told DD News that the robodog was developed by Galgotias's Centre of Excellence.
The claim spread fast online, with many calling out the university for passing off imported tech as their own.
The Unitree Go2 is available in India for around ₹2-3 lakh.
They were asked to pack up and leave
The university later clarified they never claimed to have built the robot, saying it was bought as a teaching tool.
But after this statement, organizers cut power to their stall and made them pack up and leave the event.