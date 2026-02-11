Gangtok's water supply reduced to once a day
India
Gangtok is now getting water just once a day, after the city's main river, Rateychu, dropped to half its usual flow thanks to an unusually dry winter.
With demand way higher than what's available, over 80,000 residents will need to adjust as the old twice-a-day supply is gone.
Government is taking measures to tackle the crisis
Water for homes now takes priority over businesses, and anyone caught wasting it could face penalties.
The government is also capping storage and protecting river life.
Looking ahead, there's hope: a new Asian Development Bank-backed project aims to secure more reliable water for Gangtok, but the source does not specify a tendering month or a completion timeline.