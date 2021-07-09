Ghaziabad: Man opens fire at lover's family, kills her sister-in-law

A man allegedly stormed into his lover's house in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Thursday and opened fire on her family members, killing her sister-in-law, as he was enraged after they fixed her marriage with someone else, the police said. Rohit (24) had entered his lover's house in Sherpur village and tried to take her with him, it said.

Incident

Rohit fired shots at her family using country-made pistol

An argument broke out between Rohit and his lover's family members when they opposed his bid. In a fit of rage, he fired shots at them using a country-made pistol, police said, adding the bullet pierced through his lover's sister-in-law, Pavitra, due to which she fell down on the floor in an unconscious state and died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.

Details

He then brandished a pistol in air and fled away

Upon hearing the sound of a gunshot, the neighbors gathered around. Finding himself encircled by the people, Rohit brandished a pistol in the air and fled away, police said. SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said the marriage of Rohit's lover was fixed with some other youth, which was supposed to be solemnized on July 18.

Case

FIR was registered under Section 302 of the IPC

An FIR was registered at Niwari Police Station against Rohit under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint. "Several teams have been formed to nab the accused while the body of the deceased woman (sister-in-law) was handed over to the family after an autopsy. The reports are awaited," the SP was quoted as saying by TOI.