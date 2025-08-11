Ghaziabad: Resident, maintenance staff clash over water supply

Staffers booked for assault, intimidation

Following the clash, Arora filed an FIR against five staffers, including Lavanya Tayal and Ravikant.

Police have booked them for assault and intimidation under various IPC sections.

ACP Abhishek Srivastava confirmed Tayal is being questioned and will be arrested soon.

Sadly, this isn't a one-off—similar fights have broken out in other societies like Greater Noida's Eco Village 1 over basic amenities, highlighting growing tensions between residents and management teams.