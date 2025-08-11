Ghaziabad: Resident, maintenance staff clash over water supply
At Saya Gold Avenue in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, a heated argument over water shortage turned violent on Sunday when resident Rahul Arora was attacked by the society's maintenance staff.
The whole incident was caught on CCTV and quickly made rounds on social media, showing Arora pushing a staff member before being punched multiple times.
Staffers booked for assault, intimidation
Following the clash, Arora filed an FIR against five staffers, including Lavanya Tayal and Ravikant.
Police have booked them for assault and intimidation under various IPC sections.
ACP Abhishek Srivastava confirmed Tayal is being questioned and will be arrested soon.
Sadly, this isn't a one-off—similar fights have broken out in other societies like Greater Noida's Eco Village 1 over basic amenities, highlighting growing tensions between residents and management teams.