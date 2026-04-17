Global survey: 'Made in India' least trusted among 12 countries
India
A new global survey shows that "Made in India" products are trusted the least among 12 countries, with just 27% of people saying they have confidence in them.
While that's not great news, it does mean India's products are now recognized on the world stage, thanks to efforts like "Make in India."
Germany leads trust scores at 66%
Germany leads with a 66% trust score, followed by Switzerland (64%) and Japan (63%).
The US and European Union both land at 55%.
India's just behind Mexico (28%), pointing to a need for better quality and stronger branding if Indian products want to win over more global shoppers.