Global South AI summit kicks off in New Delhi

What to expect at the summit

PM Modi will inaugurate the AI Impact Expo on Monday at 5pm.

Organizers say there were close to 500 pre-summit events in the last six months and nearly a hundred main summit events covering everything from health and jobs to governance, all built around themes of People, Planet, and Progress.

Big names like Sundar Pichai (Alphabet), Sam Altman (OpenAI), and Mukesh Ambani (Reliance) are sharing their insights.