Global South AI summit kicks off in New Delhi
India just kicked off its first-ever Global South AI summit at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, running from Feb 16-20.
Participants/registrants from more than 100 countries and more than 300 exhibitors are here to talk about how AI can help developing nations move forward.
What to expect at the summit
PM Modi will inaugurate the AI Impact Expo on Monday at 5pm.
Organizers say there were close to 500 pre-summit events in the last six months and nearly a hundred main summit events covering everything from health and jobs to governance, all built around themes of People, Planet, and Progress.
Big names like Sundar Pichai (Alphabet), Sam Altman (OpenAI), and Mukesh Ambani (Reliance) are sharing their insights.
Why this summit matters
This summit is all about making sure AI works for everyone—not just a few countries.
By bringing together global voices, India is helping shape fairer policies and building connections that could define how developing nations use AI in the future.