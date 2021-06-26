Goa-bound Rajdhani Express derails inside tunnel, passengers safe

A boulder had fallen on the tracks, which led to the derailment

Goa-bound Rajdhani Express from Hazrat Nizamuddin derailed inside a tunnel in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra early on Saturday, but there was no report of injury to any passenger, an official said. The train, 02414 was going to Madgaon in Goa when it derailed inside Karbude tunnel, approximately 325 km from Mumbai, around 4:15 am, a spokesperson of the Konkan Railway said.

A boulder had fallen on the tracks: Spokesperson

A boulder had fallen on the tracks, which led to the derailment, he said. "The front wheel of the locomotive of Rajdhani superfast train derailed in Karbude tunnel located between Ukshi and Bhoke stations in Ratnagiri region of the Konkan Railway," the official said.

Konkan Railway officials rushed to clear the line

A Rail Maintenance Vehicle (RMV) had reached the site and an Accident Relief Medical Van (ARMV) having re-railing equipment had left for the site from Ratnagiri for the restoration work. "Konkan Railway officials had also rushed to the site to clear the line," he said. The Konkan Railway operates a 756 km-long route between Roha near Mumbai and Thokur near Mangalore.

The route is one of the most challenging terrains

This route, which is spread across three states - Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka - is one of the most challenging terrains with many rivers, gorges, and mountains.

A passenger train was derailed by Naxals in April

Earlier this year, a passenger train was derailed by Naxals between Bhansi and Bacheli in Chhattisgarh on April 23, 2021. All passengers were safe and had been rescued safely. Dantewada Superintendent of Police had said that around 30 passengers were on board the train. District Reserve Guard jawans were deployed to rescue the passengers, ANI reported.