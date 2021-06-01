Goa's COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 20% in one month

Goa reported a 20 percent COVID-19 positivity rate on Monday as compared to 51 percent on April 30

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Goa came down to 20% on Monday as against 51% on April 30, according to the state government. "However, the Goa government has not let its guard down and is making all efforts to curb the coronavirus spread by emphasizing on vaccination," Dr. Shivanand Bandekar, Head of the State's Expert Committee on COVID-19, told PTI on Monday.

Third wave

Third wave may hit Goa by mid-July: Dean GMCH

"According to experts, there are 90 percent chances that the third wave of COVID-19 may hit the state by mid-July," Dr. Bandekar said. He is also the Dean of the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital. On Monday, Goa recorded 602 fresh COVID-19 cases, and 24 COVID-19 related deaths, thus pushing the state's tally to 1,55,666 COVID-19 infection cases and 2,649 COVID-19 deaths.

Details

Urban areas have a certain level of immunity: Dr. Bhandekar

Dr. Bhandekar said, "Experts have predicted that the third wave may affect those below the age of 18 and also impact the state's rural pockets. Till now, adults in urban areas have been infected." "There is herd immunity among them to a certain extent," Dr. Bhandekar said, adding that the virus will now try to find a "new host."

COVID-19 vaccination

The severity of COVID-19 post-vaccination is low: Dr. Bhandekar

However, Dr. Bhandekar pointed out vaccination to be the best way to check the spread of the infection. "Even if you get infected post-vaccination, the severity of the disease is low. Very few people who have taken both doses of vaccine have died. Those who died after taking both the doses were because they had high co-morbidity," Dr. Bandekar said.

Information

The state has only 12 cases of mucormycosis

Regarding the mucormycosis cases, Dr. Bhandekar said that till last week, the coastal state reported a total of 12 cases of mucormycosis, and since then there has been no fresh case of the black fungus infection.