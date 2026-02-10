Goan teachers with terminal illnesses can now take paid medical leave

Teachers diagnosed with advanced cancer, end-stage organ failure (kidney, liver, heart), ALS, or progressive neurodegenerative disorders are eligible—if their illness is certified by government doctors. To apply, teachers submit paperwork through their school head along with proof from Goa Medical College. Good news: your job perks like seniority and pension stay safe during this leave.

A much-needed boost

This isn't just about sick leave—it's about showing real support for educators when they need it most.

The policy follows existing laws.

For anyone who believes in backing those who shape young minds, it's a step worth noticing.