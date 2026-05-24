Government and private Jammu summer zone schools begin holidays early
India
Thanks to a major heatwave, all schools in Jammu's Summer Zone are getting early summer breaks.
Primary classes will be off starting June 1, and classes six through 12 get their holidays from June 8.
This goes for both government and private schools.
Sakina Itoo announces Jammu school holidays
With temperatures hitting over 43 degrees Celsius in places like Samba and Jammu, the government decided it's safer for kids to stay home.
Education Minister Sakina Itoo announced the move on X, wishing students a "safe and enjoyable vacation."
Officials are also reminding everyone to stay hydrated and avoid being outside during peak heat hours.