Government approves ₹11,000cr for highway upgrades in 3 states
India
The government just approved over ₹11,000 crore to upgrade highways in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Telangana.
The Maharashtra project was proposed in line with the PM GatiShakti plan to make travel smoother and speed up freight movement, while the Gujarat and Telangana projects were not described as part of PM GatiShakti.
Why this matters
Better highways mean faster trips—whether it's your next road trip or goods getting delivered on time.
In Maharashtra, Nashik's industrial areas get easier access; Gujarat sees major upgrades on NH-56; and Telangana's Hyderabad-Panaji route will be quicker.
All this is set to cut travel time and help local economies grow—a win for anyone who loves better roads (and less traffic).