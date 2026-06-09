Government cuts Ujjwala LPG subsidized refills from 9 to 4
India
The government just cut the number of subsidized liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) refills under the Ujjwala scheme from nine to four per year.
This change is meant to stop people from misusing the subsidy.
Turns out, some were taking extra cylinders meant for home use and selling them for profit.
Officials: Ujjwala households use 4 refills
Officials say most Ujjwala households only use about four refills a year anyway, so genuine users shouldn't feel much difference.
If you need more than four cylinders, you can still buy them at market price.
The goal here is to make sure subsidies actually reach those who need them, not get lost along the way.