Government orders Delhi Gymkhana Club to vacate, staff at risk
India
Delhi's iconic Gymkhana Club, around since 1913, has been told by the government to leave its Safdarjung Road location by June 5.
The reason? The site is needed for institutional and governance-related purposes.
This puts more than 600 employees, working in roles from housekeeping to sports, at risk of losing their jobs.
Workers protest over 650 jobs
On May 24, club workers held a silent protest, worried about how they will support their families if the eviction goes ahead.
"What about the 650 employees who work here?" said Delhi Gymkhana Welfare Association President Nandan Singh Negi.
Employees are seeking clarity about their future and asking the government to reconsider the decision.