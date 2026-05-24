Government plans 65km Delhi-Dehradun Expressway link to Noida, Faridabad
Big news for anyone tired of Delhi's traffic jams: the government is planning a new 65-kilometer expressway that will link the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway with Noida and Faridabad.
With a price tag of ₹7,500 crore, this project hopes to make city travel smoother by offering an alternate route for freight and intercity vehicles.
It will stretch through Ghaziabad and Faridabad as part of the Urban Extension Road II (UER II).
New expressway construction starts late 2026
This expressway will hook up with major routes like Delhi-Meerut, Noida-Greater Noida, DND Flyway, and Yamuna Expressway, so getting around should be way easier.
It is designed as an eastern bypass to help divert heavy traffic from packed spots like Ashram intersection during rush hour.
Construction is set to kick off in late 2026 as alignment discussions continue with stakeholders.