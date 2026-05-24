Government plans 65km Delhi-Dehradun Expressway link to Noida, Faridabad

New expressway construction starts late 2026

This expressway will hook up with major routes like Delhi-Meerut, Noida-Greater Noida, DND Flyway, and Yamuna Expressway, so getting around should be way easier.

It is designed as an eastern bypass to help divert heavy traffic from packed spots like Ashram intersection during rush hour.

Construction is set to kick off in late 2026 as alignment discussions continue with stakeholders.