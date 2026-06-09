Government replaces MGNREGA with Viksit Bharat GRAMG from July 1

Viksit Bharat GRAMG gets 1.51L/cr funding

The combined total fund available under VB GRAMG is ₹1.51 lakh crore (from both Center and states), focused on creating jobs and assets in villages.

Uttar Pradesh gets the most funding so far, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Most states are on board with their budgets, except Jharkhand, Karnataka, Telangana, and Mizoram.

Only Mizoram has notified the peak farming season; the Center wants all states to speed things up.