Government replaces MGNREGA with Viksit Bharat GRAMG from July 1
India
Big update: The government is rolling out a new rural job law called Viksit Bharat GRAMG, replacing MGNREGA from July 1, 2026.
To make the switch smooth and keep rural families supported, ₹95,692.31 crore has been set aside by the Center, plus another ₹30,000 crore was allocated under MGNREGA until June 30.
Viksit Bharat GRAMG gets 1.51L/cr funding
The combined total fund available under VB GRAMG is ₹1.51 lakh crore (from both Center and states), focused on creating jobs and assets in villages.
Uttar Pradesh gets the most funding so far, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
Most states are on board with their budgets, except Jharkhand, Karnataka, Telangana, and Mizoram.
Only Mizoram has notified the peak farming season; the Center wants all states to speed things up.