Groom, 26, arrested after viral Mahindra Thars wedding dance video
India
A 26-year-old groom from Nai Nangla was arrested after a video of wedding guests dancing on top of moving Mahindra Thars went viral.
The wild celebration happened on June 7, 2026, as the group traveled from Nai Nangla to Chandeni village.
Police file FIR, 4 drivers absconding
Once the video spread online, police quickly filed an FIR against the groom and drivers for rash driving and putting people in danger.
Sub-Inspector Yashpal confirmed the footage before starting the investigation.
The groom reportedly called it a "once-in-a-lifetime occasion."
Authorities say this is part of a bigger crackdown on risky wedding stunts.
Four drivers are still on the run.