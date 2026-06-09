Groom, 26, arrested after viral Mahindra Thars wedding dance video

Police file FIR, 4 drivers absconding

Once the video spread online, police quickly filed an FIR against the groom and drivers for rash driving and putting people in danger.

Sub-Inspector Yashpal confirmed the footage before starting the investigation.

The groom reportedly called it a "once-in-a-lifetime occasion."

Authorities say this is part of a bigger crackdown on risky wedding stunts.

Four drivers are still on the run.