Groom goes missing on wedding night, found in Haridwar
India
A 26-year-old groom, Mohsin from Unchhapur, disappeared on his wedding night after stepping out to buy a light bulb.
His sudden absence left his family anxious, especially when CCTV showed him near the Ganga canal.
After three tense days, Mohsin called home from Haridwar to say he was safe and wanted to return.
Panic and relief: What really happened
When Mohsin's family and police found him at a Haridwar railway station, he shared that panic on his wedding night made him run away.
Police suggested he might have taken something on a friend's advice that worsened his anxiety.
Thankfully, Mohsin is now back home.