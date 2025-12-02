Groom goes missing on wedding night, found in Haridwar India Dec 02, 2025

A 26-year-old groom, Mohsin from Unchhapur, disappeared on his wedding night after stepping out to buy a light bulb.

His sudden absence left his family anxious, especially when CCTV showed him near the Ganga canal.

After three tense days, Mohsin called home from Haridwar to say he was safe and wanted to return.