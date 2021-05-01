Gujarat: 18 COVID-19 patients die in hospital fire in Bharuch

At least 18 coronavirus patients died after a fire broke out at a hospital in Bharuch, Gujarat in the wee hours of Saturday.

Harrowing visuals from the hospital showed burnt mortal remains of patients on stretchers and beds.

There were reportedly around 50 patients at the city's Welfare Hospital, of whom 32 were shifted to other hospitals while 18 died.

Fire occurred around 12:30 am due to a short-circuit

According to The Times of India, the fire broke out around 12:35 am owing to a short-circuit that occurred at the COVID-19 ward of the facility and soon spread to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"Total 50 persons were in the hospital of whom 32 were rescued while 18 died. The deceased include 16 patients and two nurses (sic)," said RV Chudasma, SP, Bharuch.

40 ambulances were called to shift patients

At least 12 vehicles of the fire brigade were rushed to the spot to stop the massive fire and 40 ambulances were also arranged to shift the patients to some other nearby hospitals.

Reportedly, the authorities managed to shift dozens of patients to the Bharuch Civil Hospital, Sevashram Hospital, Gujarat Hospital, and the Al-Mahmood General Hospital.

Hospital located on Bharuch-Jambusar highway in Gujarat

The Welfare Hospital, Bharuch, which is a designated COVID-19 hospital, is located on the Bharuch-Jambusar Highway in Gujarat, nearly 200 kilometers from Ahmedabad, news agency PTI reported. The facility is run by a trust.

CM orders inquiry, announces Rs. 4 lakh aid to kin

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has appointed two senior bureaucrats - Additional Chief Secretary (Labor and Employment) Vipul Mittra and Commissioner (Municipalities) Rajkumar Beniwal - to probe the incident, reported The Indian Express.

An ex-gratia aid of Rs. 4 lakh each would be given to the kin of all the victims from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, CM Rupani said.

'Pained by the loss of lives,' tweets PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed grief over the incident. "Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Bharuch. Condolences to the bereaved families," he tweeted this morning.

