Gujarat ACB arrests husbands of 2 village heads for bribery
India
The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) just arrested the husbands of two female village heads for taking bribes: one in Devbhumi Dwarka and one in Banaskantha.
Both were allegedly asking for big sums to either let quarry operations run smoothly or approve soil excavation from a village pond.
Parmar demanded 30L, Solanki accepted 1.10L
In Devbhumi Dwarka, Dahyabhai Parmar and his brother were caught after reportedly demanding ₹30 lakh from quarry operators but settling for ₹20 lakh, with an upfront payment of ₹5 lakh.
The ACB laid a trap at the office of the complainant's friend in Kalyanpur town based on a complaint filed by the quarry owner.
In Banaskantha, Vadhuji Solanki was nabbed on a road in Juna Deesa while accepting ₹1.10 lakh to green-light pond soil excavation.