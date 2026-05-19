Gujarat CID busts ₹226cr crypto ring with Hamas links
Gujarat CID Crime just took down a huge ₹226 crore cryptocurrency syndicate tied to cyber fraud, drug trafficking, and terror financing.
Nine people were arrested across Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Karnal.
Turns out, their Binance accounts were connected to 935 cases of cyber scams and dark web activity with links to Hamas.
Mohammed Zuber Popatiya alleged ringleader
The group used Monero, a super-private cryptocurrency, to move money for global criminal networks.
Dubai-based Mohammed Zuber Popatiya is believed to be the main player here. He's allegedly linked to Hamas through the Dubai Company for Exchange.
He also played a role in UK drug trafficking operations managed by Salman Gulamali Ansari from a UK prison after his 2024 sentencing.
Authorities have now filed terrorism and IT charges as this bust marks a big win against digital crime and international threats.