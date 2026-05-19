Gujarat CID busts ₹226cr crypto ring with Hamas links

Mohammed Zuber Popatiya alleged ringleader

The group used Monero, a super-private cryptocurrency, to move money for global criminal networks.

Dubai-based Mohammed Zuber Popatiya is believed to be the main player here. He's allegedly linked to Hamas through the Dubai Company for Exchange.

He also played a role in UK drug trafficking operations managed by Salman Gulamali Ansari from a UK prison after his 2024 sentencing.

Authorities have now filed terrorism and IT charges as this bust marks a big win against digital crime and international threats.