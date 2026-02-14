Gujarat: Drunk teen kills delivery boy on 1st day of work
India
A 19-year-old woman named Rushika was arrested in Vadodara after allegedly hitting and killing a delivery boy, Abhishek More, with her SUV around 1am.
She was returning from a wedding with her sisters when the crash happened.
Eyewitnesses and the victim's family say she was speeding and possibly drunk at the time.
Victim died on his 1st day at work
Abhishek died on his first day as a delivery executive, which makes this even more heartbreaking.
Police launched an investigation based on CCTV footage and medical reports.
The victim's father said his son's scooter was dragged a long distance by the SUV, pointing to how fast it all happened.
Investigators also found out that Rushika had reportedly vandalized property just days before this accident.