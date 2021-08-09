Gujarat: Eight killed, two injured as truck rams into hut

Gujarat government announced a compensation of Rs. 4 lakh for the kin of each of the deceased

Eight people were killed and two others seriously injured when a truck rammed into a hut in which they were sleeping in Gujarat's Amreli district on Monday. The deceased included two children (aged eight and thirteen), two elderly persons. Two other children were injured in an accident that took place around 2:30 am in Badhada village under Savarkundla rural police limits, police said.

Compensation

The driver lost control after dozing off while driving

The Gujarat government has announced compensation for the kin of each of the deceased and asked the district collector to conduct a probe into the incident, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. The driver of the truck, which was modified to include a crane, lost control after dozing off while driving and plowed into the roadside hut.

Details

There were 10 people sleeping in the hut: SP

There were 10 people sleeping in the hut, Amreli Superintendent of Police Nirlipt Rai said. The truck was going from Rajkot to Jafrabad in Amreli district when the accident took place, he said. The two injured children, aged three and seven, were rushed to Amreli civil hospital for treatment. The bodies were also sent to the hospital for postmortem, the official said.

Information

The truck driver was arrested from the spot

The truck driver, identified as Pravin Parmar, was arrested from the spot. The deceased were identified as Pujaben Solanki (8), Lakshmiben Solanki (30), Shukanben Solanki (13), Hemrajbhai Solanki (37), Narshibhai Sankhla (60), Navdhanbhai Sankhla (65), Virambhai Rathod (35), and Lalabhai Rathod (20).

Assistance

CM instructed the local administration to provide all required assistance

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced financial assistance of Rs. 4 lakh for the families of each of the deceased and also directed the district collector to conduct an investigation into the incident and submit a report. He also instructed the local administration to provide all required assistance to the affected people, the statement from the CMO said.