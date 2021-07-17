Travel agency booked for overcharging tourists visiting 'Statue of Unity'

The fraud came to light on Friday after the staff deployed at the Statue of Unity's entry gate thoroughly checked the tickets of the tourists

Police has registered an FIR against a Surat-based travel agency for allegedly tampering with the entry tickets of 23 tourists visiting the Statue of Unity located at Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district in order to overcharge them, officials said. The fraud came to light on Friday after the staff deployed at the Statue of Unity's entry gate thoroughly checked the tickets of the tourists.

Ticket price

Ticket prices of adult visitors were raised by Rs. 50

The Statue of Unity is the world's tallest statue that is dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A Kevadia Police Station official said that the travel agency had edited the tickets of 19 adult visitors by showing the printed price of each ticket to be higher by Rs. 50. Similarly, the prices on the tickets of four children were raised by Rs. 20 each.

Incident

The agency tampered with the original documents: Official

"The ticket of an adult tourist was shown to cost Rs. 430 even as the actual price is Rs. 380, while that of a child was raised to Rs. 250 when its official price is Rs. 230," the official said. "The agency tampered with the original documents and used them for entry to the Statue of Unity premises," he said.

Quote

Fraud was allegedly done by 'My Value Trip' travel agency

"It was found that this was allegedly done by My Value Trip travel agency," he said. "Deputy Mamlatdar Satish Prajapati lodged a complaint against the agency, on the basis of which an FIR was registered at Kevadia Police Station on Friday night," the official said.

Case

Case was registered under IPC Sections 465 and 471

"The case was registered against the travel agency under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 465 (forgery) and 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using as genuine any document or electronic record)," the police official said. "A case was also registered under IPC Section 60-D of the Information Technology Act for cheating by personation using computer resources," he added.