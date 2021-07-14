Home / News / India News / Gujarat government suspends COVID-19 vaccination drive for Mamata Diwas
India

Gujarat government suspends COVID-19 vaccination drive for Mamata Diwas

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 14, 2021, 04:05 pm
Gujarat government suspends COVID-19 vaccination drive for Mamata Diwas
This is the second week in a row that the inoculation drive against coronavirus has been suspended

The Gujarat government suspended the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Wednesday in view of Mamata Diwas, which is observed as part of the ongoing universal immunization program for pregnant women, children, and infants, an official said. This is the second week in a row that the inoculation drive against coronavirus has been suspended on a Wednesday due to Mamata Diwas.

In this article
Information

HCWs check on pregnant women, provide guidance on Mamata Diwas

During Mamata Diwas, healthcare workers across the state check on pregnant women, provide them guidance, and give them iron and vitamin tablets. Health workers also administer vaccines, such as BCG, polio, and rubella, to women, children and infants.

Decision

Not clear if vaccination will be halted on all Wednesdays

"Vaccination drive against coronavirus will remain suspended today in view of the tasks health workers need to carry out on Mamata Diwas under the universal immunization program," state immunization officer Dr. Nayan Jani said. The state government, however, has not made it clear if the COVID-19 vaccination drive will be halted on all Wednesdays.

Information

No shortage of vaccine doses: State government

Last week, apart from Wednesday, the state government had halted the COVID-19 inoculation drive on Thursday and Friday as well without giving a specific reason. The state government recently made it clear that there is no shortage of vaccine doses.

Other details

The state has so far administered 2.83 crore vaccine doses

In the initial phase, the vaccination drive against COVID-19 had remained suspended in the state on Wednesdays to accommodate other immunization programs. However, as the drive gained momentum, it was running on all days without any break. Gujarat has so far administered a total of 2.83 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, of which 2.53 lakh were given on Tuesday.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
BSF personnel fire at drone near international border in Jammu

Latest News

POCO F3 GT will cost around Rs. 30,000 in India

Technology

Delhi sees more rain today, a three-day lull from tomorrow

India

Dearness Allowance for government employees hiked from July 1

Business

Pope Francis discharged from hospital ten days after surgery

World

Audi Grand Sphere concept car previewed in teaser images

Auto

Latest India News

BSF personnel fire at drone near international border in Jammu

India

Coronavirus: Most new infections, deaths in Kerala and Maharashtra

India

UP allows Kanwar Yatra amid COVID-19; Supreme Court seeks response

India

Delhi: Couple kills woman, throws her chopped body into canal

India

Kerala student, India's first COVID-19 patient, reinfected with virus

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Gujarat News

Gujarat got adequate COVID-19 vaccine doses: Officials

India

'State of Siege: Temple Attack' thrills but dramatics kill vibe

Entertainment

Amazon's first digital center in India launched in Surat

India

Gujarat: Plea challenges BJP MLA's caste certificate, HC send summons

India

Dang in Gujarat makes clicking selfies a criminal offense

India
Trending Topics