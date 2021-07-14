Gujarat government suspends COVID-19 vaccination drive for Mamata Diwas

This is the second week in a row that the inoculation drive against coronavirus has been suspended

The Gujarat government suspended the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Wednesday in view of Mamata Diwas, which is observed as part of the ongoing universal immunization program for pregnant women, children, and infants, an official said. This is the second week in a row that the inoculation drive against coronavirus has been suspended on a Wednesday due to Mamata Diwas.

Information

HCWs check on pregnant women, provide guidance on Mamata Diwas

During Mamata Diwas, healthcare workers across the state check on pregnant women, provide them guidance, and give them iron and vitamin tablets. Health workers also administer vaccines, such as BCG, polio, and rubella, to women, children and infants.

Decision

Not clear if vaccination will be halted on all Wednesdays

"Vaccination drive against coronavirus will remain suspended today in view of the tasks health workers need to carry out on Mamata Diwas under the universal immunization program," state immunization officer Dr. Nayan Jani said. The state government, however, has not made it clear if the COVID-19 vaccination drive will be halted on all Wednesdays.

Information

No shortage of vaccine doses: State government

Last week, apart from Wednesday, the state government had halted the COVID-19 inoculation drive on Thursday and Friday as well without giving a specific reason. The state government recently made it clear that there is no shortage of vaccine doses.

Other details

The state has so far administered 2.83 crore vaccine doses

In the initial phase, the vaccination drive against COVID-19 had remained suspended in the state on Wednesdays to accommodate other immunization programs. However, as the drive gained momentum, it was running on all days without any break. Gujarat has so far administered a total of 2.83 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, of which 2.53 lakh were given on Tuesday.